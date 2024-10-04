Northside Middle School – Football Triumph

The Northside Spartans 7th grade football team finished an impressive season with a 7-1 record, dominating their competition to win the Tri-County Trophy. Quarterback Paxton Hammond led the offense, with running back William Scruggs powering through defenses. Ben Hurt made his presence known on defense, while Bentley Muse fortified the offensive line. Captain Big Man Botart kept the team on track, leading by example. Shoutout to coaches Colton Contrell, Jamey Scruggs, Randy Hammonds, Hunter Wolford, and Will Hammonds for guiding these Spartans to gridiron glory! The Spartans controlled the field this season, never letting the competition get the upper hand.