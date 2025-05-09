North vs. East Baseball Showdown Set for Friday

One of the most anticipated games of the spring is on deck tonight as Columbus North (7-9) visits Columbus East (6-13) in a crosstown rivalry showdown. The Bull Dogs are riding the hot bats of Jesse Clark (.371 avg., .500 OBP) and Brock Kintner, who has recorded a stolen base in four consecutive games. Columbus East will look to bounce back from Wednesday’s loss to Greensburg behind contributors like Landyn Jewell and J.D. Rotert. First pitch is at 7:00 p.m., and you can catch the action live on 1010 WCSI, 98.1 FM, and streaming at 1010wcsi.com. Pregame with Jeremy Giggy and Tim Vrana starts at 6:40.