North Volleyball Sweeps Past Panthers

The Columbus North boys volleyball team found their rhythm in a dominant road sweep of Bloomington South, winning 25-18, 25-17, 25-18. Leo Iorio led the way with 10 kills and 11 digs, while Kota Kondo quarterbacked the offense with 24 assists.

North had contributions across the board, including standout performances from Noah Dornfeld (7 kills), Yuta Kondo (6 kills, 9 digs), and Yoki Murabayashi (4 aces, 10 digs). Now 8-17, the Bull Dogs appear to be peaking at the right time.