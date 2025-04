Columbus North girls tennis opened Conference Indiana play with a clean 5-0 sweep of Bloomington North. Aya Saad didn’t drop a single game at No. 1 singles, and the Bull Dogs improved to a flawless 5-0 overall.

The doubles duo of Annabelle Sun and Nino Akalaya won 6-0, 6-0 in commanding fashion. Next up, North hosts Southport.