North Sweeps Into Girls Tennis Sectional Final

Columbus North rolled through previously unbeaten Greensburg 5-0 on Thursday, advancing to the sectional final. Aya Saad, Lucy Bergman, and Molly Richards dominated the singles courts, dropping just four games total. The Bull Dogs also controlled both doubles matches, with Annabelle Sun and Nino Akhalaya winning 6-1, 6-4, and Grace Conner and Lizzie Bodart cruising 6-1, 6-1.

In the other semifinal, Edinburgh edged Columbus East 3-2. Lauren Degner and Bruna Carreira earned singles wins for East, but the Lancers won the remaining matches to advance. Degner, however, moves on to the individual singles tournament with her win at No. 1.