North Softball’s Offense Stays Hot in Big Conference Win

Columbus North softball kept the bats blazing with an 18-hit barrage to dismantle Bloomington North 15-2 in five innings. The Bull Dogs (5-4, 1-0) used a six-run second inning to seize control, highlighted by Lily Retz’s two-run homer. Payton Morris shined both in the circle and at the plate, going 4-for-4 with four RBIs and pitching a complete game with nine strikeouts. Bailee Scruggs matched the energy with four hits and three RBIs, while Summer Williams stayed hot with a 3-for-3 night.