North Shines at Girls Track Regional; East and Hauser Make State History

It was a record-setting night for Columbus North at the Bloomington North Regional, as the girls track team qualified in eight events and finished second overall with 108 points. Bloomington South won the meet with 122.

The Bull Dogs were led by standout sophomore Emerson Chambers, who won the 100-meter hurdles in a personal-best 14.62 seconds and helped set a school record in the 4×100 relay (49.47) alongside Lily Miller, Avery Johnson, and Sierra Newell. Carys Glyn-Jones anchored two relays to second-place finishes and took second in the 800 meters herself.

Freshmen Emma Haston (high jump) and Sydni Schiefer (shot put) earned their first state qualifications, while senior Sierra Newell will cap her career with a state trip in the pole vault.

Columbus East saw two athletes qualify for the state finals for the first time in over a decade: Carsyn Schlehuser (100 and 200 meters) and Kai Scott (300 hurdles). Hauser freshman Addyson Russell made history of her own by becoming the program’s first-ever girls track state qualifier in the 200.