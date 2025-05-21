North Rolls to Sectional Crown with Historic Night on the Track

Columbus North’s girls track and field team put on a show for the ages Tuesday, sprinting, hurdling, and leaping its way to the program’s first sectional title in 11 years. The Bull Dogs totaled a staggering 205 points—nearly triple that of second-place Jennings County (74.5), while Lawrenceburg (73) and Columbus East (72) rounded out a tightly-packed race for the runner-up spot at the Columbus North Sectional.

With standout performances across all areas, North flexed its depth and dominance in nearly every event. Senior Sierra Newell led the charge by winning both the pole vault (9-6) and the long jump with a personal-best leap of 16 feet, 11½ inches. North claimed top-three finishes in 15 of the 16 events and captured all three relay titles, a rare trifecta in sectional competition.

The distance and middle-distance races were particularly fruitful for the Bull Dogs, who went 1-2 in the 1,600 (Tristan Works and Emma Lowther), 400 (Reece Peeples and Hazel Sasse), 800 (Carys Glyn-Jones and Macy Eaton), and 3,200 (Kyleigh Wolf and Adira Sluder). Field events saw more success with a 1-2 finish in the long jump and a victory in the high jump from Emma Haston at 5-2. North also swept the relays with winning times in the 4×800, 4×100, and 4×400, showcasing the strength of its lineup from start to finish.

Avery Johnson, Emerson Chambers, Lily Miller, and Natalie Rohm all contributed major points, with Rohm and Chambers also recording second-place finishes in the 300 hurdles and 100 hurdles, respectively. Additional strong efforts came from Annelou Briand (4th in high jump), Gabby Revell (4th in shot), and Emma Beaver (4th in discus), all likely call-backs for regionals.