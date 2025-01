The Columbus North wrestling team was on fire Thursday night, securing an emphatic 63-15 win over Seymour. The Bull Dogs dominated the mat, winning 11 of 12 contested matches.

Pins were the theme of the night, with Ty Brueche (126 pounds), Justice Thornton (138), and Jackson Haston (165) all securing falls. James Brown (113), Nolan Riley (120), and Luke Spurgeon (150) added technical fall victories to cap off the commanding performance.