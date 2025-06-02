North Fourth, East Eighth in Regional Tune-Up at Champions Pointe

Providence Invitational – Golf Recap | Champions Pointe (Regional Site)

With the postseason just around the bend, Columbus North and Columbus East took to Champions Pointe—home of the upcoming regional—and got a valuable look at the course under tournament conditions.

North carded a team score of 315 to finish fourth overall behind Evansville North, Center Grove, and Franklin. Austin Perry led the way with a 75, with strong support from Joseph Perkins (78), Tyler Dillingham (79), and Ryder Allman (78).

Columbus East placed eighth with a 330, led by Carter Greene’s 80. Ethan Bumbalough added an 82, and both Mason Reeves and Luke Rice contributed 84s.