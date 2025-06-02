North Doubles Team Serves Up State Berth as Trojans Top Dogs in Semistate

Center Grove 4, Columbus North 1 – Semistate Girls Tennis Recap

The postseason run came to an end for Columbus North’s team title hopes in girls tennis, but the No. 1 doubles tandem of Annabelle Sun and Nino Akhalaya kept the Bull Dogs on the map with a straight-sets victory in semistate play Saturday.

North fell 4-1 to host Center Grove in the team semistate, but Sun and Akhalaya’s 7-5, 6-2 win over the Trojans’ top duo punched their ticket to the IHSAA Doubles State Finals set for June 13–14 at North Central.

Despite the team loss, North ends the year at 16-7 and will reload next spring. With five seniors graduating, a new-look lineup will take the court next season—but this year’s success proves the Bull Dogs aren’t dropping off anytime soon.