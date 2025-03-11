North Decatur & Whiteland Hope to Keep Rolling in Regionals

North Decatur Charging Into Regional Title Game at Greenfield-Central

The North Decatur Chargers have built their success on defensive intensity, and they’ll need every bit of it on Saturday at 1 PM when they take on Liberty Christian in the Class 1A Regional Championship at Greenfield-Central.

North Decatur (14-13) shut down Edinburgh in the sectional final, proving that their physical, high-pressure defense can dictate games. Liberty Christian (17-8) presents a different kind of challenge with its balanced scoring attack and ability to spread the floor.

For the Chargers, the key to victory will be controlling the pace and making Liberty Christian work for every possession. If they can do that, North Decatur will be charging forward to Semi-State next weekend.

Whiteland Aims to Keep Cinderella Run Alive Against Terre Haute North

The Whiteland Warriors have defied expectations all season, and they’ll look to keep their postseason magic alive on Saturday at 7 PM in the Class 4A Washington Regional Championship against Terre Haute North.

After stunning Columbus East in the sectional final, Whiteland (15-11) enters the regional as an underdog once again. Terre Haute North (20-5) boasts a deep, experienced roster, but the Warriors have already shown that they thrive in close, high-pressure games.

If Whiteland can weather the early storm and keep it close in the second half, they could be in position for another upset win and a trip to Semi-State.