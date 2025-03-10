North Decatur Dominates, Edinburgh Falls in Sectional Final

The North Decatur Chargers flexed their defensive muscles, shutting down Edinburgh in a 49-36 victory to claim a Class A sectional championship. Owen Rennekamp led the way with 16 points, while Logan O’Dell added 12 to fuel the Chargers’ relentless defensive effort.

For Edinburgh, this loss marks the end of an era for a gritty senior class that fought through adversity all season. Connor Ramey, who led the Lancers with 14 points, was limited in the second half, as North Decatur’s defense tightened the clamps to secure the win.

North Decatur now moves on to the Greenfield-Central Regional, where they’ll face Liberty Christian at 1 PM on Saturday. With their defensive intensity, the Chargers could be a tough out for any opponent.