North and Jennings County Set for Regional Tennis Title Bout

The regional girls tennis final is set, and it’ll be a heavyweight clash between Columbus North and Jennings County after both teams rolled to 4-1 semifinal victories on Tuesday.

No. 18 Columbus North got dominant wins from Aya Saad, who swept her opponent 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, and doubles teams Annabelle Sun/Nino Akhalaya and Grace Conner/Lizzie Bodart, who dropped just nine games combined. The lone loss came at No. 3 singles, where Molly Richards fell in a close two-set battle.

Jennings County flexed its depth with straight-set wins at both singles and doubles, led by Kaydence Lowman and Mia Silvey. The Panthers will need another well-rounded performance to dethrone the Bull Dogs in the final showdown.