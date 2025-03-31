North and Hauser Show Grit at Hoosier State Relays

At Indiana’s unofficial indoor track and field state meet, Columbus North and Hauser athletes proved they belong among the best. Bull Dogs senior Neal White narrowly missed a podium spot, placing ninth in the boys 3,200 meters with a time of 9:17.13.

The 4×800 relay team of Draven Martinez, Logan Vanzant, Graham Pumphrey, and Jace Works claimed 10th in 8:09.36.

Other notable North performances included a 16th-place finish in the distance medley relay and top-25 finishes in the girls 3,200, high jump, and relays. Macy Eaton, Emma Lowther, Kyleigh Wolf, and Carys Glyn-Jones led the way on the girls’ side.

In the small school division, Hauser’s Nolan Dailey ran to 12th in the boys 3,200, and freshman Addyson Russell flew to 13th in the long jump.