No. 18 Bull Dogs Shut Out Jets to Start Sectional Strong

Columbus North’s girls tennis team served up a statement win to open sectional play, blanking Hauser 5-0 at home on Wednesday. The 18th-ranked Bull Dogs bounced back from their narrow loss to Terre Haute South in the Conference Indiana title match with a dominant performance across the board.

Aya Saad and Lucy Bergman made quick work of their matches at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, both rolling to 6-0, 6-0 victories. Ayane Umemura followed up with a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 3 singles, and the doubles teams of Annabelle Sun and Nino Akhalaya (6-0, 6-1) and Grace Conner and Lizzie Bodart (6-0, 6-2) wrapped up a clean sweep.

North (12-6) moves on to face Greensburg in Thursday’s semifinals. Columbus East will square off with Edinburgh in the other semi, with the championship match set for Friday.