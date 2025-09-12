No. 17 Batesville edges East in set-piece chess

Batesville 4, Columbus East 2 — Girls Soccer

BATESVILLE — The Olympians struck with specialty pieces—Morgan Scott bent in a free-kick stunner, and Sophie Glick finished off a cool service from Natasha Armstrong—but Class 2A No. 17 Batesville made just enough winning moves. East’s midfield turned 50-50s into possession stretches and produced quality windows, yet the Bulldogs’ late shape and counter lanes tilted the board. Plenty to like for East’s attack: two finely-crafted goals and a pattern of pressure that will travel in HHC play.