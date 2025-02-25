Nike’s Caitlin Clark Billboard Takes Over Chicago as Fever Set for Highly Anticipated Season Opener

The Indiana Fever’s 2025 season is set to tip off with fireworks, and the drama is already heating up—both on the court and in the marketing world.

Nike has made a bold statement, unveiling a massive Caitlin Clark billboard in downtown Chicago, just miles from Wintrust Arena, home of the Chicago Sky. The ad, part of Nike’s major $28 million endorsement deal with Clark, isn’t just about showcasing the league’s next superstar—it’s a power move that places the Fever’s biggest name right in the heart of one of their fiercest rival cities.

And the timing couldn’t be more perfect.

The Fever open the season against the Sky on May 17, bringing immediate intrigue to a matchup that will be watched closely by WNBA fans nationwide. Indiana’s offseason additions, new leadership under head coach Stephanie White, and the continued development of a young core have created one of the most exciting Fever seasons in years.

Indianapolis at the Center of the WNBA in 2025

It’s not just Opening Day that will have basketball fans looking to Indy. For the first time ever, Indianapolis will host WNBA All-Star Weekend, with the game set for July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

With no Olympic break this year, the WNBA will run uninterrupted, making this summer an action-packed stretch for Fever fans. Clark and her teammates will have five games against Chicago, including three matchups in Indy, ensuring plenty of opportunities for fans to witness one of the league’s most high-profile matchups.

The buzz is undeniable, and the Fever are positioned to be must-watch basketball this season. Whether it’s Nike’s marketing push, the on-court matchups, or Indianapolis hosting the league’s biggest stars in July, 2025 is shaping up to be a landmark year for the Fever and their fans.