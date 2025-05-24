Newgarden Makes Noise from the Back: Fastest in Practice, Wins Pit Stop Showdown

Josef Newgarden may be starting 32nd in Sunday’s Indy 500, but on Carb Day, he looked every bit like the man to beat.

The two-time defending race winner topped the final practice session with a blistering lap of 225.687 mph, and then, with the help of his pit crew, captured the $150,000 Oscar Mayer Pit Stop Challenge for Team Penske—marking his second consecutive win in the fan-favorite event.

Newgarden’s blazing form comes just days after INDYCAR moved him and teammate Will Power to the back of the grid due to illegal modifications discovered on their cars during qualifying. Undeterred, Newgarden has treated the week as a challenge rather than a setback.

In the Pit Stop Challenge finals, Newgarden’s No. 2 crew narrowly defeated Power’s team with a lightning-fast four-tire change and simulated fuel stop in just over 10 seconds. The victory marks Team Penske’s 20th win in the event’s history, reinforcing their dominance both on and off the track.

Now, the spotlight turns to whether Newgarden can do what no one else has done—win three consecutive Indianapolis 500s, and from the second-to-last row no less.