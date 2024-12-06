New Leadership for Columbus North Volleyball

Columbus North volleyball is entering a new era under the guidance of Sarah Stair, who was named head coach on Thursday. Stair brings more than a decade of coaching experience, including stints at Columbus Christian and The Academy in Indianapolis.

Known for her player-focused coaching style, Stair aims to rebuild and elevate the program after a 16-17 season.

Stair’s commitment to development and fostering a strong team culture has already made an impact, with players excited to take the court under her leadership. As the Bull Dogs prepare for next season, Stair’s vision and expertise are sure to create ripples of success.