Net Gains: Bull Dogs Win 13th Straight Sectional Title in Boys Tennis

Columbus North’s boys tennis team continues to serve up success, claiming their 13th consecutive sectional title with a commanding 5-0 win over Hauser. The Bull Dogs aced every match, with singles players Parth Shah, Hank Lin, and Teddy Littrell dominating their opponents without dropping a set. Meanwhile, the doubles teams of Michael Crossman and Sashu Sabapathy, along with Vince Sasse and Yoki Murabayashi, sent their rivals packing with precise teamwork. As North heads into regionals, their eyes are set on a deeper run into the state tournament, while Hauser walks away with their heads held high after battling their way to the finals with key wins earlier in the week.