Nesmith’s Firepower Ignites Pacers Playoff Push

Game 1 was a Madison Square Garden classic, and the Indiana Pacers etched their name into NBA lore with a historic 138-135 overtime thriller against the Knicks. Down double digits with under four minutes to play, the Blue & Gold surged back behind Aaron Nesmith’s career playoff-high 30 points—20 of which came in a jaw-dropping fourth quarter. His six three-pointers in the period broke an NBA playoff record.