NBA Finals: Pacers Cling to Hope Heading Into Must-Win Game 6

It’s win or go home tomorrow night in Indianapolis, where the Indiana Pacers are fighting to keep their storybook postseason alive in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. The Thunder lead the series 3-2, but don’t count out these cardiac Pacers just yet.

Pascal Siakam has been the steadiest scorer for Indy, pouring in 28 points in Game 5, while Tyrese Haliburton is doing everything he can to play through nagging calf tightness. The Blue and Gold are 29-12 at home this season and will need that Fieldhouse magic one more time to force a Game 7.

The Thunder bring a loaded arsenal, led by Jalen Williams and MVP runner-up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Oklahoma City is 32-8 on the road and has held Indiana to just 111 points per game in the series, well below their usual average.

But this Pacers squad has thrived on adversity all postseason long. If Haliburton can go, and if bench scorers like McConnell or Mathurin step up, Indy could storm right back into this series.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. Eastern tomorrow night in front of what should be a thunderous home crowd in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.