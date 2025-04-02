NBA: Curry and Jokic Make History, But Pacers Focused on Hornets Tonight

Two NBA superstars lit up the scoreboard Tuesday night. Denver’s Nikola Jokic dropped a historic 61-point triple-double in a double-overtime thriller, becoming the first player in league history to tally 60+ points with 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a game. Despite the monster performance, the Nuggets lost to the Timberwolves 140-139.

Out in Memphis, Stephen Curry reminded the league he’s still got it, dropping 52 points with 12 made threes in a 134-125 win over the Grizzlies. Curry also passed Jerry West for 25th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

But in Indiana, all eyes are on Gainbridge Fieldhouse as the Pacers prepare to host the Charlotte Hornets tonight. Tyrese Haliburton continues to lead the charge with 18.6 points and 9.1 assists per game. The Pacers have won seven of their last ten and sit fourth in the Eastern Conference.

Charlotte enters on a five-game road losing streak and will be without multiple starters, including LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. With a more favorable schedule ahead, Indiana looks to solidify home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m.