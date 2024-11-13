NBA Cup Returns, Pacers Set to Compete in New Format

The NBA’s in-season tournament, known as the NBA Cup, is back with a reimagined format that promises to add even more excitement to early-season games. Following the success of last year’s inaugural tournament, where the Los Angeles Lakers captured the title in a memorable final against the Indiana Pacers, the league has made some updates to make the tournament even more thrilling. Games for this year’s NBA Cup will be held on Tuesdays and Fridays, with special courts and separate standings that give fans an easy way to follow their team’s tournament journey.

The Pacers are grouped in East Group B, alongside the Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, and Detroit Pistons. Group play runs through December 3, and the top teams will advance to the knockout stage in Las Vegas in mid-December. While tonight’s Pacers game against the Orlando Magic isn’t part of the NBA Cup, fans can look forward to Friday’s tournament action. With high stakes and a $500,000 prize for each player on the winning team, the NBA Cup has quickly become a must-watch event. The Pacers are hungry for a chance to bring home the Cup after last year’s close finish, and fans can expect fierce competition as they chase the title.