Moorhead Rockets to HBCA District 3 Coach of the Year

The Jets’ flight continues to soar as Hauser head coach Trent Moorhead has been named the Hoosier Basketball Coaches Association District 3 Coach of the Year. Moorhead’s leadership was instrumental in the Jets’ sectional title run and one of the most successful seasons in program history.

Hauser’s Stryker Gill and Gavin Keller added more fuel to the Jet engine by being named to the HBCA District 3 Underclass Team. Columbus East’s Keaton Lawson and Columbus North’s Caleb Ferguson and Austin Perry also made the list, cementing the area’s strong core of future standouts.