Monday, September 18th

Weekend Wrap-Up

Friday Football

Columbus East 42 New Albany 13

Chatard 28 Columbus North 3

Aiden Whitley, Columbus North Boys Soccer captain, had an Exemplary Behavior Report filed on his behalf with the IHSAA by an official following the recent Bull Dog match at Terre Haute North: Whitley was lauded for “asking for an explanation of a YC in a calm and mature manner”.

Tyler Duncan failed to make the cut after the second round of the Fortinet Championship at Napa Valley, CA. He shot even par 72 Friday after a 73 on Thursday.

Girls Soccer

Columbus East 2 New Albany 1 (Varsity)

Columbus East 1 New Albany 0 (JV)

Columbus North 2 Terre Haute North 1 (Varsity)

Columbus North 6 Terre Haute North 0 (JV)

Boys Soccer

Columbus North 4 Terre Haute North 0 (Varsity)

Columbus North 6 Terre Haute North 0 (JV)

Boys Tennis

Columbus North 3 Floyd Central 2

Hauser had 2 runner-up finishes at the Mid-Hoosier Conference Individual Tennis Tournament

Columbus East Invitational

Evansville Reitz was the winner

Columbus East 3 Trinity Lutheran 2

Evansville Reitz 5 Columbus East 0

Providence 5 Columbus East 0

Sub-Varsity Football

Chatard 46 Columbus North 8 (9th)

Chatard 14 Columbus North 6 (JV)

Columbus East 38 New Albany 0 (9th)

Columbus East wind by forfeit as New Albany cancels (JV)

Volleyball

Lawrenceburg Invitational: Hauser finishes 3rd

Hauser defeats Rising Sun 25-14 & 27-25

Hauser defeats Rushville 25-19 & 25-12

Hauser defeats Southwestern Shelby 25-22 & 25-23

Hauser lost to Jennings County 19-25 & 22-25

Pleasant View Christian defeats Columbus Christian 3-0

Cross Country

Conference Indiana Championship: Columbus North Girls 1st Columbus North Boys 2nd

Jennings County Invitational: Columbus East Girls 3rd and Columbus East Boys 9th

Monday, 9/18, Local Sports

Columbus East and Columbus North Girls Golf teams will participate in the Bloomington North Sectional at Cascades Course in Bloomington beginning at 8:30 AM.

Columbus North home to Bloomington South- Girls Soccer- 6:00 PM & 7:30 PM



College Men’s Soccer

IU-Columbus 7 Fisk University (Nashville, TN) 0

Senior Jon Michael Bright of Blue Ridge, South Carolina High School recorded a hat trick.



Women’s & Men’s College Cross Country

Midway College (Kentucky) Meet

IU-Columbus finished 7th (Women); IU-Columbus Men did not field a full team.

Brett Kleber of Seymour led the women, and Conner Beatty of Augusta, Michigan, was fastest for the men.

College Volleyball