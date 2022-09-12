Jennings County High School recently hired a new assistant boys soccer coach: Andrew (AJ) Titus, former Hauser High School basketball and soccer player. Then comes word a few days later that the Jennings County head soccer coach has resigned. As a result, AJ has been elevated to the Panther head soccer coaching position. Moving into the assistant coaching slot will be AJ’s father, Jon.

Central and Northside seventh grade football teams play Monday, September 12th, at 6:00 PM at Columbus East High School. Central and Northside eighth grade gridders will meet on Wednesday, September 14th, at 6:00 PM at Columbus North High School.

IUPUC cross country team had four runners competing in the Hanover Invitational. It was an historic debut sports event for the NAIA Crimson Pride. Brett Kleber was the top IUPUC finisher in 36th place in the women’s event.

Boys Soccer

Fishers 3 Columbus East 0

Carmel 1 Columbus North 0

Girls Soccer

Columbus East 1 Fishers 1 (Varsity)

Columbus East 0 Fishers 0 (JV)

Soccer

Southwestern Shelby 6 Hauser 0 (Friday)

Hauser 7 Austin 1 (Saturday)

Volleyball

Columbus North lost to Terre Haute North 25-16, 25-15, & 25-22

Hauser defeated Waldron 3-0 (Friday)

Columbus Christian won 3-1 over Cannelton

Boys Tennis

Shelbyville 4 Columbus East 1 (Shelbyville Invitational)

Seymour 5 Columbus East 0 (Shelbyville Invitational)

Westfield 5 Columbus East 0 (Shelbyville Invitational)

Columbus North won its own invitational, defeating Batesville 4-1, Cathedral 3-2, & Providence 5-0

Cross Country

At the Brown County Eagle Classic, Columbus North girls finished 1st in the Elite Team race and 2nd in the reserve race.

Columbus East was 5th at the Whiteland Invitational in both boys and girls races. Hauser boys were 6th and girls were 10th

Girls Golf