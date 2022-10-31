Monday, October 31st
Weekend Wrapup
Boys 3A StateState Soccer Championship
- Noblesville 1 Columbus North 0
- Flynn Keele of the Bull Dogs was named 3A Boys Soccer Mental Attitude Winner
State Cross Country Championships
Girls
- Noblesville won the State Girls Cross Country Championship with Columbus North finishing second
- 1) Noblesville 122 2) Columbus North 153
- North’s Julia Kiesler was 4th and Lily Baker 9th
Boys
- Columbus North Boys finish 4th at the State Girls Cross Country Championship in Terre Haute
- 1) Carmel 103 4) Columbus North 157
- North’s Mateo Mendez was 20th and Clayton Guthrie came in 24th
Addison Lemon, Seymour High School Class of 2023, has committed to play volleyball at IUPUC.
Columbus East Girls Golf Co-MVPs: Carter Gant and Katie Hong
Freddy’s at 3660 Jonathan Moore Pike will help support the Columbus North Girls Basketball Team with a fundraiser on Wednesday from 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM. 15% of event sales will go to the Bull Dog ladies cage program.