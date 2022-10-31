Local Sports 

Monday, October 31st

Kevin Kelley

Weekend Wrapup

Boys 3A StateState Soccer Championship

  • Noblesville  1  Columbus North  0
  • Flynn Keele of the Bull Dogs was named 3A Boys Soccer Mental Attitude Winner

State Cross Country Championships

Girls

  • Noblesville won the State Girls Cross Country Championship with Columbus North finishing second
  • 1) Noblesville 122  2) Columbus North 153
  • North’s Julia Kiesler was 4th and Lily Baker 9th

Boys

  • Columbus North Boys finish 4th at the State Girls Cross Country Championship in Terre Haute
  • 1) Carmel 103  4) Columbus North 157
  • North’s Mateo Mendez was 20th and Clayton Guthrie came in 24th

 

Addison Lemon, Seymour High School Class of 2023, has committed to play volleyball at IUPUC.

Columbus East Girls Golf Co-MVPs: Carter Gant and Katie Hong

Freddy’s at 3660 Jonathan Moore Pike will help support the Columbus North Girls Basketball Team with a fundraiser on Wednesday from 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM.  15% of event sales will go to the Bull Dog ladies cage program.

 