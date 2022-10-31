Monday, October 31st

Weekend Wrapup

Boys 3A StateState Soccer Championship

Noblesville 1 Columbus North 0

Flynn Keele of the Bull Dogs was named 3A Boys Soccer Mental Attitude Winner

State Cross Country Championships

Girls

Noblesville won the State Girls Cross Country Championship with Columbus North finishing second

1) Noblesville 122 2) Columbus North 153

North’s Julia Kiesler was 4th and Lily Baker 9th

Boys

Columbus North Boys finish 4th at the State Girls Cross Country Championship in Terre Haute

1) Carmel 103 4) Columbus North 157

North’s Mateo Mendez was 20th and Clayton Guthrie came in 24th

Addison Lemon, Seymour High School Class of 2023, has committed to play volleyball at IUPUC.

Columbus East Girls Golf Co-MVPs: Carter Gant and Katie Hong

Freddy’s at 3660 Jonathan Moore Pike will help support the Columbus North Girls Basketball Team with a fundraiser on Wednesday from 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM. 15% of event sales will go to the Bull Dog ladies cage program.