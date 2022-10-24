Monday, October 24th

Weekend Wrapup

State Tennis Doubles Championship

Atram and Kar are State Boys Tennis Doubles Championship runners-up. The Bull Dogs duo lost to North Central 4-6 and 4-6. Both Columbus North players are juniors.

Regional Volleyball

Columbus East lost to Castle at the Bloomington North Volleyball Regional 3-0

Linton-Stockton defeated Hauser 3-0 at the Mitchell Volleyball Regional

Cross Country Semi-States

Columbus North girls and boys teams finished first at the Brown County Cross Country Semi-State. North’s Julia Kiesler and Lily Baker finished 1-2 in the girls race, and top Bull Dog boys finishers were Will Russell (3rd) and Clayton Guthrie (4th). Columbus East girls were 17th. North’s teams advance to State.

Boys Semi-State Soccer

Columbus North defeated Cathedral 2-1 at the Seymour Semi-State, and the Bull Dogs will play for the Class 3A State Championship next weekend.

IUPUC men and women competed in the weekend Great Lakes Classic cross country meet, hosted by Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, Michigan. In the women’s 5K, Brett Kleber finished 48th, while Audra McNear was 224th and registered a personal best. Aiden Ernstes was 165th in the men’s 8K, and Columbus Christian’s Peyton Rehlander was 275th. It was the final race for IUPUC Cross Country in the inaugural season for the Crimson Pride