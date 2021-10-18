Monday, October 18th
Columbus’ Olympic swimmer Michael Brinegar was presented with a “Sagamore of the Wabash” honor prior to the Colts game Sunday afternoon by Governor Holcomb.
Former Bull Dog runner and freshman at Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tenn., Mackenzie Barrett, had a great cross country weekend. She ran her first 6K and was third on her team with a 20:37 clocking. Mackenzie and the two teammates ahead of her in the race all broke the school record.
Hauser soccer coach Barry Grimes has been named Mid-Hoosier Conference Coach of the Year!
Columbus North boys and girls won the Columbus North Cross Country Regional and will advance to the Brown County Semi-State along with Columbus East girls, a third place finisher. North had perfect scores as the Bull Dogs garnered the first five spots in both races.
Volleyball
- Columbus East won the Martinsville Volleyball Sectional defeating Bloomington North 3-0 and Martinsville 3-0
- Hauser lost to Waldron in the Edinburgh Volleyball Sectional 15-25, 20-25, & 25-27
Football
- Columbus East “C” Team lost to Bedford North Lawrence 29-8
- Columbus North Jayvees defeated Terre Haute South 29-20
- Columbus North won the Freshman game 22-14
Monday is the first official practice day for girls high school basketball.