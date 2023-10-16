Monday, October 16th

Weekend Wrap-Up

Football

Columbus North 22 Terre Haute South 20 (Varsity)

Bedford North Lawrence 28 Columbus East 21 (Varsity)

Terre Haute South 13 Columbus North 6 (JV)

Bedfortd North Lawrence 20 Columbus East 14 (JV)

Columbus North 20 Terre Haute South 16 (9th)

Columbus East 42 Bedford North Lawrence 16 (9th)

#1 Carmel defeated #2 Columbus North 3-2 to capture the State Boys Tennis Championship. The Bull Dogs earlier in the day (10/14) defeated Jasper 3-2 in a semifinal match. The Canines finished the season 24-2 with both losses to the Greyhounds. North’s one-singles (Hank Lin) and one-doubles (Amrit Kar and Anvay Atram) will continue Friday, 10/20, and Saturday, 10/21, in the Individual State Championships at Park Tudor High School in Indianapolis.

Franklin Community Volleyball Sectional

Columbus North defeats Whiteland 25-16, 25-22, & 25-19 and advanced to play Franklin in the championship. Franklin swept Columbus North 25-17, 25-16, & 25-10 to win the Franklin Community Volleyball Championship.

Bloomington South Boys Soccer Regional Championship

Columbus North 2 Floyd Central 0

Columbus North Boys Soccer will meet Indianapolis Cathedral on Saturday, 10/21, in a Semi-State clash at the Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation Soccer Complex, hosted by Columbus East. The start time will be 3:30 PM. The 3A #10 Bull Dogs are 14-3-3 and the #11 Irish are 16-4-2.

Brown County Cross Country Sectionals Recap

Columbus North Boys and Girls were team champions. Both teams advance to the Evansville Mater Dei Regional at Angel Mounds on Saturday, 10/21. No other Bartholomew County teams advanced to the next round, but several individuals will move on.

Columbus North’s Neal White was the individual boys winner. Columbus East boys advancers are Jackson Brookes and Austin Menafee; Hauser boys that advancedare Nolan Dailey and Colin Kistler. Six Columbus East girls advanced: Hayden Carothers, Abigail Collins, Victoria Cuhadar, Amelia Fay, Carly Otte, and Madison Schwartzentruber. Team wise, Hauser was 6th in the boys race and East was 10th. Columbus East girls were 6th.

IU Columbus Cross Country teams finished 23rd and 29th at the Jenna Strong Classic in Wilmington, Ohio.

Tyler Duncan finished in a tie for 18th place at the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas. He earned $111,300. Tom Kim won, finishing 20-under. Duncan was just 5 strokes off the pace at 15-under after a -6 on Sunday. He scores on the par 71 layout: 71-66-67-65.

Indiana University Men’s Basketball has received a commitment from 5-star small forward Liam McNeeley, a 6-7 cager from Texas who attends Montverde Academy in Florida.

Former Donner and Columbus North swimmers Erika Braun and Bill Weaver helped their North Carolina Masters Swim Team to an8th place finish at the annual Rowdy Gaines Masters Classic in Orlando, Florida. Both finished first in multiple events with Braun setting a new Master World Record in the 100 breaststroke and breaking her own record in the 100 free. Braun and Weaver swim in the 50-54 age division. (Thanks, Carrie Utterback)