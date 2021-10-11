Monday, October 11th

High School Football Tourney Draws

Columbus North will travel to the winner of the Center Grove-Franklin Central game for the 6A Sectional 8 championship on Friday, November 5th.

Columbus East will play at Whiteland and Franklin will go to New Palestine on Friday, October 29th, for semifinal games in 5A Sectional 14. The first week is a bye week.

Columbus North junior softball stalwart Maddi Rutan has verbally committed to attend Easter Kentucky University.

Jasper Boys Tennis Semi-State

Columbus North 4 Floyd Central 1

New Albany Boys Soccer Sectional

Columbus East 2 Columbus North 0

Center Grove Girls Soccer Sectional

Columbus North defeats Columbus East in PK shootout

Brown County Cross Country Sectional

Columbus North boys and girls are champions

Columbus East girls are third and boys 6th, but boys have 4 individual qualifiers

Volleyball

Columbus East goes 3-0 in its invitational

Columbus North loses to Terre Haute North in 5 and Terre Haute South in 3

Reserve Football

Columbus East 24 Jeffersonville 20

Two persons with Columbus connections were inducted into the Indiana Men’s Basketball Hall of Fame Saturday night at Primo’s Banquet Hall in Indianapolis: Dick Nyers of Columbus who starred at Manual High School and formerly Indiana Central, and Lyndon Jones of Marion High School and IU fame who is a longtime Cummins employee who resides in Fishers.