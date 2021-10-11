Local Sports 

Monday, October 11th

Kevin Kelley

High School Football Tourney Draws

  • Columbus North will travel to the winner of the Center Grove-Franklin Central game for the 6A Sectional 8 championship on Friday, November 5th.
  • Columbus East will play at Whiteland and Franklin will go to New Palestine on Friday, October 29th, for semifinal games in  5A Sectional 14.  The first week is a bye week.

Columbus North junior softball stalwart Maddi Rutan has verbally committed to attend Easter Kentucky University.

Jasper Boys Tennis Semi-State

  • Columbus North  4  Floyd Central  1

New Albany Boys Soccer Sectional

  • Columbus East  2  Columbus North  0

Center Grove Girls Soccer Sectional

  • Columbus North defeats Columbus East in PK shootout

Brown County Cross Country Sectional

  • Columbus North boys and girls are champions
  • Columbus East girls are third and boys 6th, but boys have 4 individual qualifiers

Volleyball

  • Columbus East goes 3-0 in its invitational
  • Columbus North loses to Terre Haute North in 5 and Terre Haute South in 3

Reserve Football

  • Columbus East  24  Jeffersonville  20

Two persons with Columbus connections were inducted into the Indiana Men’s Basketball Hall of Fame Saturday night at Primo’s Banquet Hall in Indianapolis: Dick Nyers of Columbus who starred at Manual High School and formerly Indiana Central, and Lyndon Jones of Marion High School and IU fame who is a longtime Cummins employee who resides in Fishers.