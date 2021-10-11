Monday, October 11th
High School Football Tourney Draws
- Columbus North will travel to the winner of the Center Grove-Franklin Central game for the 6A Sectional 8 championship on Friday, November 5th.
- Columbus East will play at Whiteland and Franklin will go to New Palestine on Friday, October 29th, for semifinal games in 5A Sectional 14. The first week is a bye week.
Columbus North junior softball stalwart Maddi Rutan has verbally committed to attend Easter Kentucky University.
Jasper Boys Tennis Semi-State
- Columbus North 4 Floyd Central 1
New Albany Boys Soccer Sectional
- Columbus East 2 Columbus North 0
Center Grove Girls Soccer Sectional
- Columbus North defeats Columbus East in PK shootout
Brown County Cross Country Sectional
- Columbus North boys and girls are champions
- Columbus East girls are third and boys 6th, but boys have 4 individual qualifiers
Volleyball
- Columbus East goes 3-0 in its invitational
- Columbus North loses to Terre Haute North in 5 and Terre Haute South in 3
Reserve Football
- Columbus East 24 Jeffersonville 20
Two persons with Columbus connections were inducted into the Indiana Men’s Basketball Hall of Fame Saturday night at Primo’s Banquet Hall in Indianapolis: Dick Nyers of Columbus who starred at Manual High School and formerly Indiana Central, and Lyndon Jones of Marion High School and IU fame who is a longtime Cummins employee who resides in Fishers.