Monday, October 10th
Weekend Wrap-Up
Football
- Columbus East 42 Jeffersonville 0 (Varsity)
- Columbus North 48 Bloomington North 42 (Varsity)
- Columbus North 27 Bloomington North 20 (JV)
- Bloomington North 49 Columbus East 32 (9th)
Football Tourney Sectional Pairings
6A Sectional #8
- Center Grove (7-1) at Franklin Central (3-5)
- Columbus North (4-4) at Jeffersonville (1-6)
5A Sectional #15
- Seymour (6-2) at Bloomington North (4-4)
- Bloomington South (6-1) at Columbus East (4-4)
Both Columbus teams will have a bye on October 21st, and will play their first tourney games on Friday, October 28th.
Brown County Cross Country Sectional
- Columbus North boys and girls finished first
- Columbus East girls were third and East boys were fifth
- All four teams advance to Regional competition
- Individual winners were Brianna Newell and Clayton Guthrie of North
Jasper Boys Tennis Semi-State
- Columbus North defeated Evansville Memorial 4-1, and advance to State
Roncalli Boys Soccer Sectional
- Columbus North defeated Franklin Community 3-1 to win Sectional and advance to Regional
Volleyball
- Columbus North lost to Terre Haute South 25-14, 25-14, & 25-14 (Varsity)
- Terre Haute South over Columbus North 25-19, 24-25, & 15-11 (JV)
Former Hauser golfer Justin Gilliand is now #3 on the Trinity Christian College golf team.
Culled From Facebook
- The IUPUC women’s softball team won a pair of games in Evansville Saturday. (Thanks Cathy Brummett)
- Ben Weaver finishes 83rd in the world at the Ironman World Championship in Hawaii
Tyler Duncan finished 72nd at the Shriners Children’s Open. He shot one-over on Sunday’s final round, and finished six-under for the tourney. He earned $16,080.