Local Sports 

Monday, October 10th

Kevin Kelley

Weekend Wrap-Up

Football

  • Columbus East  42  Jeffersonville  0  (Varsity)
  • Columbus North  48  Bloomington North  42  (Varsity)
  • Columbus North  27  Bloomington North  20  (JV)
  • Bloomington North  49  Columbus East  32  (9th)

Football Tourney Sectional Pairings

6A Sectional #8

  • Center Grove (7-1) at Franklin Central (3-5)
  • Columbus North (4-4) at Jeffersonville (1-6)

5A Sectional #15

  • Seymour  (6-2) at Bloomington North  (4-4)
  • Bloomington South (6-1) at Columbus East  (4-4)

Both Columbus teams will have a bye on October 21st, and will play their first tourney games on Friday, October 28th.

Brown County Cross Country Sectional

  • Columbus North boys and girls finished first
  • Columbus East girls were third and East boys were fifth
  • All four teams advance to Regional competition
  • Individual winners were Brianna Newell and Clayton Guthrie of North

Jasper Boys Tennis Semi-State

  • Columbus North defeated Evansville Memorial 4-1, and advance to State

Roncalli Boys Soccer Sectional

  • Columbus North defeated Franklin Community 3-1 to win Sectional and advance to Regional

Volleyball

  • Columbus North lost to Terre Haute South 25-14, 25-14, & 25-14  (Varsity)
  • Terre Haute South over Columbus North 25-19, 24-25, & 15-11  (JV)

Former Hauser golfer Justin Gilliand is now #3 on the Trinity Christian College golf team.

Culled From Facebook

  • The IUPUC women’s softball team won a pair of games in Evansville Saturday.  (Thanks Cathy Brummett)
  • Ben Weaver finishes 83rd in the world at the Ironman World Championship in Hawaii

Tyler Duncan finished 72nd at the Shriners Children’s Open.  He shot one-over on Sunday’s final round, and finished six-under for the tourney.  He earned $16,080.