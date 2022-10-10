Monday, October 10th

Weekend Wrap-Up

Football

Columbus East 42 Jeffersonville 0 (Varsity)

Columbus North 48 Bloomington North 42 (Varsity)

Columbus North 27 Bloomington North 20 (JV)

Bloomington North 49 Columbus East 32 (9th)

Football Tourney Sectional Pairings

6A Sectional #8

Center Grove (7-1) at Franklin Central (3-5)

Columbus North (4-4) at Jeffersonville (1-6)

5A Sectional #15

Seymour (6-2) at Bloomington North (4-4)

Bloomington South (6-1) at Columbus East (4-4)

Both Columbus teams will have a bye on October 21st, and will play their first tourney games on Friday, October 28th.

Brown County Cross Country Sectional

Columbus North boys and girls finished first

Columbus East girls were third and East boys were fifth

All four teams advance to Regional competition

Individual winners were Brianna Newell and Clayton Guthrie of North

Jasper Boys Tennis Semi-State

Columbus North defeated Evansville Memorial 4-1, and advance to State

Roncalli Boys Soccer Sectional

Columbus North defeated Franklin Community 3-1 to win Sectional and advance to Regional

Volleyball

Columbus North lost to Terre Haute South 25-14, 25-14, & 25-14 (Varsity)

Terre Haute South over Columbus North 25-19, 24-25, & 15-11 (JV)

Former Hauser golfer Justin Gilliand is now #3 on the Trinity Christian College golf team.

Culled From Facebook

The IUPUC women’s softball team won a pair of games in Evansville Saturday. (Thanks Cathy Brummett)

Ben Weaver finishes 83rd in the world at the Ironman World Championship in Hawaii

Tyler Duncan finished 72nd at the Shriners Children’s Open. He shot one-over on Sunday’s final round, and finished six-under for the tourney. He earned $16,080.