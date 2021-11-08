Monday, November 8th

Tyler Duncan slipped to one over par at the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship and settled for a tie for 45th and a $19,341 payday. He was eight under for the tourney. Hovland was the winner at 23 under.

Indiana University women defeated UIndy 97-43 in exhibition basketball. Ali Patberg had 14 points, fashioned on 5-6 FG, 2-3 from 3-point range, and 2-2 FT. She added three assists and two rebounds, and was not credited with a turnover. The Hoosier ladies open regular season play Wednesday vs. Butler at Hinkle Fieldhouse at 7:00 PM.

The Columbus, Indiana Slowpitch Softball Hall of Fame held its third annual induction ceremony Saturday at The Eagles Lodge. 14 former players, coaches, umpires, and teams were honored:

Hedy George

David Pope

Ernie Lucas

Bobby Bennett

John DeJarnette, Jr.

Leanne Blackerby

Marlin Cox

Larry Holden

Margie Bowman

Melvin Roberts

Derck Engelbert

Rusty Huston

The Ponderosa Playmakers

The Indiana Classics

The Columbus Firefighters hosted the Columbus Vanguards Women;s Football Team in a Cheer Fund benefit flag football game Saturday afternoon at Central Middle School gridiron. THE CFD prevailed 74-20. The Vanguards were at a disadvantage. Normally they play tackle football, and in fact, they are the only full-contact women’s team in Indiana. The firemen were led by Mark Ziegler, former Columbus East and Eastern Michigan University wide receiver, who threw seven touchdown passes.

Columbus North Girls Golf MVP: Gwen Anderson

The St. Peters Lutheran 8th grade girls basketball team went 4-0 to win the Preseason Lutheran Invitational in Indianapolis.