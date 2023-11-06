Monday, November 6th
Monday, 11/6, will be the first day of High School Boys Basketball and Boys Swimming practice.
The River States Conference Softball Coaches Preseason Poll has IU Columbus in 10th place.
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Girls Week One Poll has Hamilton Southeastern first, Noblesville second, and Bedford North Lawrence third.
Columbus North Fall Sports MVPs
- Girls Golf- Erin Hopkins
- Boys Tennis- Hank Lin
- Volleyball- Kennedy Horn
- Boys Soccer- Aidan Whitley & Christian Cardoso
- Girls Soccer- Page Mora
1965 Columbus High School graduate and former Bull Dog Mike Hall has been inducted into the Franklin College Athletic Hall of Fame. Congratulations to the “Garfield Gunner”!
Anthony Calhoun, Sports Director at WISH-TV, has been named the recipient of the 20213-24 IHSAA Distinguished Media Service Award for District 2.
High School Volleyball State Champions
- 1A- Southwood over Tercumseh 3-1
- 2A- Muncie Burris over Brownstown Central 3-0
- 3A- Providence over Belmont 3-1
- 4A- Hamilton Southeastern over Castle 3-1
From the Bull Dog Alumni Association Facebook Files:
- November 4, 1971- After 19 seasons as Bull Dog Football Coach, Max Andress prepared for his final game as head coach.
- November 4, 1975- Kirk French was Bull Dog Football MVP.