Monday, November 6th

Monday, 11/6, will be the first day of High School Boys Basketball and Boys Swimming practice.

The River States Conference Softball Coaches Preseason Poll has IU Columbus in 10th place.

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Girls Week One Poll has Hamilton Southeastern first, Noblesville second, and Bedford North Lawrence third.

Columbus North Fall Sports MVPs

Girls Golf- Erin Hopkins

Boys Tennis- Hank Lin

Volleyball- Kennedy Horn

Boys Soccer- Aidan Whitley & Christian Cardoso

Girls Soccer- Page Mora

1965 Columbus High School graduate and former Bull Dog Mike Hall has been inducted into the Franklin College Athletic Hall of Fame. Congratulations to the “Garfield Gunner”!

Anthony Calhoun, Sports Director at WISH-TV, has been named the recipient of the 20213-24 IHSAA Distinguished Media Service Award for District 2.

High School Volleyball State Champions

1A- Southwood over Tercumseh 3-1

2A- Muncie Burris over Brownstown Central 3-0

3A- Providence over Belmont 3-1

4A- Hamilton Southeastern over Castle 3-1

From the Bull Dog Alumni Association Facebook Files: