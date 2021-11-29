Monday, November 29th

A banner honoring long-time former Columbus North Bull Dog boys basketball public address announcer, the late Norm Lewis, was presented to his family at halftime of Saturday’s Seymour- CNHS basketball game. Lewis, who died in November 2020 at age 72, was the Canines PA voice from 1982 – 2008. The idea was the brainchild of a group of Lewis’ friends and golf buddies. The banner will be displayed at Memorial Gymnasium.

Monday at Columbus East Gymnasium, between the 7th and 8th grade boys basketball games, the late Luke Poindexter will be honored. The 22-year old passed away recently. He graduated from CEHS in 2018 and lettered in football, basketball, and track. Shirt recognizing Luke will be available for purchase with proceeds being donated to a scholarship fund.

Columbus East is 13th in the latest Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Girls Poll.