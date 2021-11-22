Monday, November 22nd

Boys Basketball Scrimmages

Columbus East and Roncalli each won two quarters of the varsity scrimmage, and east and Roncalli jayvees tied their quarter.

Ryan Crase is the new reserve boys basketball coach at East.

Columbus East boys basketball fans planning on traveling to Silver Creek on Wednesday for the O’s season opener may purchase tickets in advance for $6 online, or $8 at the gate. The link for online purchase may be found at the Pete Huse Twitter account.

Hauser boys basketball scrimmaged Central Christian Academy. Hauser lost three quarters and tied one: 12-6, 14-13, 29-19, and 16-16. Jet jayvees won their quarter 25-18.

Other Sports Notes



Dathan Wolf of Columbus East will sign a letter of intent to continue his swimming and academic careers at Valparaiso University on Monday after school at the East Commons.

Reese Kilbarger-Stumpff of Columbus North has committed to the University of Colorado for track and cross country.

Columbus East is 13th in the Week 3 Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Girls Basketball Poll.

22-year old Luke Poindexter of Columbus passed away in late October. He graduated from Columbus east in 2018 and lettered in football, basketball, and track. Central and Northside Middle Schools are holding Luke Poindexter Night at Columbus East on November 29th when Central and Northside play each other. There will be a recognition ceremony between the 7th and 8th grade boys games. Shirts honoring Luke will be available for purchase.