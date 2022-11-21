Monday, November 21st

Weekend Wrapup

Girls Basketball

Columbus East 43 Mooresville 40 (Varsity) Saige Stahl 24 points Friday

Mooresville 54 Columbus East 19 (JV) Friday

Columbus North 61 New Albany 27 (Varsity) Lauren Barker 17 points Friday

Columbus North 45 New Albany 14 (JV) Hunter & Conrad 12 points Friday

Rock Creek Academy- Sellersburg 69 Columbus Christian 23 (Varsity) Friday

Corydon Central 59 Columbus East 45 (Varsity) Saige Stahl 20 points & 7 rebounds Saturday

Columbus Christian 68 Seven Oaks 24 (Varsity) Lorimor 32 points Saturday

Boys Basketball

Columbus Christian 60 Seven Oaks 56

Columbus East coach Brett Chitty sais his lads “played really hard with lots of energy” in a scrimmage at Roncalli. Chitty said he was pleased with the team’s defense. Julius Dailey and Ben Sylva led the scoring for the O’s.

IUPUC Athletic Director Zach McClellan posted a big thank you on Facebook to the City of Columbus for its donation of a bus for the IUPUC athletic programs. And a great job of lettering on the vehicle by Harvey Scuggs.

Columbus North girls soccer has a call-out meeting for future Bull Dog players on November 30th at 5:30 PM. Athletes should enter through Door 1. The meeting is for 7th and 8th grade players as well as North high schoolers. Questions, contact Coach Young.

Chase Zapfe of Columbus East has announced his Senior Project: the restoration of the Columbus East baseball facilities building. The benefit event will be a Super Cornhole Tourney on Thursday, December 1st at the Eagles Lodge in Downtown Columbus. Practice at 5:30 PM and games at 6:30 PM. Food will be available with a percentage of sales going to the project.

Columbus East girls soccer All-State honorees as named by Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association: