Monday, November 21st

Kevin Kelley

Weekend Wrapup

Girls Basketball

  • Columbus East  43  Mooresville  40  (Varsity)  Saige Stahl  24 points   Friday
  • Mooresville  54  Columbus East  19  (JV)   Friday
  • Columbus North  61  New Albany  27  (Varsity)  Lauren Barker 17 points   Friday
  • Columbus North  45  New Albany  14  (JV)  Hunter & Conrad 12 points  Friday
  • Rock Creek Academy- Sellersburg  69  Columbus Christian  23  (Varsity)   Friday
  • Corydon Central  59  Columbus East  45  (Varsity)  Saige Stahl 20 points & 7 rebounds   Saturday
  • Columbus Christian  68  Seven Oaks  24  (Varsity)  Lorimor 32 points   Saturday

Boys Basketball

  • Columbus Christian  60  Seven Oaks  56

Columbus East coach Brett Chitty sais his lads “played really hard with lots of energy” in a scrimmage at Roncalli.  Chitty said he was pleased with the team’s defense.  Julius Dailey and Ben Sylva led the scoring for the O’s.

 

IUPUC Athletic Director Zach McClellan posted a big thank you on Facebook to the City of Columbus for its donation of a bus for the IUPUC athletic programs.  And a great job of lettering on the vehicle by Harvey Scuggs.

Columbus North girls soccer has a call-out meeting for future Bull Dog players on November 30th at 5:30 PM.  Athletes should enter through Door 1.  The meeting is for 7th and 8th grade players as well as North high schoolers.  Questions, contact Coach Young.

Chase Zapfe of Columbus East has announced his Senior Project: the restoration of the Columbus East baseball facilities building.  The benefit event will be a Super Cornhole Tourney on Thursday, December 1st at the Eagles Lodge in Downtown Columbus.  Practice at 5:30 PM and games at 6:30 PM.  Food will be available with a percentage of sales going to the project.

Columbus East girls soccer All-State honorees as named by Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association:

  • First Team: Norah Dwenger
  • Second Team: Allison Craig
  • Third Team: Nadia Harris and Anna Liimatta