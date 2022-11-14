Local Sports 

Monday, November 14th

Kevin Kelley

Weekend Wrap-Up

Girls Basketball

  • Columbus North  74  Martinsville  19  (Varsity)   Friday
  • Columbus North  40  Martinsville  8  (Reserve)   Friday
  • Fishers  73  Columbus East  46  (Fishers-Hamilton Southeastern Classic- Game 1)  Saturday
  • Hamilton Southeastern  94  Columbus East  42  (Fishers-Hamilton Southeastern Classic- Game 2)  Saturday
  • Clinton Christian  33  Columbus Christian  26   Saturday

Boys Basketball

  • Columbus Christian  56  Clinton Christian  42   Saturday

Columbus North Blue-White Game

  • Leading scorers were Cooper Horn with 11 and Ty Ferguson with 9
  • Luke Harmon won the 3-point shooting contest
  • Columbus North scrimmages Greensburg on Thursday

Girls Swimming

  • Bloomington North  115.5  Columbus North  68.5

In the annual battle for the Monon Bell, DePauw defeated Wabash 49-14.  Former Bull Dogs, now freshman at Depauw, Trent Bodart and Carson Dibble dressed for the game but did not play.

Former Columbus East cager Sam King, a freshman at Purdue, played the final minute for the Boilermakers against Milwaukee. He did not see action in the Friday game with Austin Peay.

Tyler Duncan shot one-over par for two rounds at the Houston Open and failed to make the cut (70-71).