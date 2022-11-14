Monday, November 14th
Weekend Wrap-Up
Girls Basketball
- Columbus North 74 Martinsville 19 (Varsity) Friday
- Columbus North 40 Martinsville 8 (Reserve) Friday
- Fishers 73 Columbus East 46 (Fishers-Hamilton Southeastern Classic- Game 1) Saturday
- Hamilton Southeastern 94 Columbus East 42 (Fishers-Hamilton Southeastern Classic- Game 2) Saturday
- Clinton Christian 33 Columbus Christian 26 Saturday
Boys Basketball
- Columbus Christian 56 Clinton Christian 42 Saturday
Columbus North Blue-White Game
- Leading scorers were Cooper Horn with 11 and Ty Ferguson with 9
- Luke Harmon won the 3-point shooting contest
- Columbus North scrimmages Greensburg on Thursday
Girls Swimming
- Bloomington North 115.5 Columbus North 68.5
In the annual battle for the Monon Bell, DePauw defeated Wabash 49-14. Former Bull Dogs, now freshman at Depauw, Trent Bodart and Carson Dibble dressed for the game but did not play.
Former Columbus East cager Sam King, a freshman at Purdue, played the final minute for the Boilermakers against Milwaukee. He did not see action in the Friday game with Austin Peay.
Tyler Duncan shot one-over par for two rounds at the Houston Open and failed to make the cut (70-71).