Monday, November 14th

Weekend Wrap-Up

Girls Basketball

Columbus North 74 Martinsville 19 (Varsity) Friday

Columbus North 40 Martinsville 8 (Reserve) Friday

Fishers 73 Columbus East 46 (Fishers-Hamilton Southeastern Classic- Game 1) Saturday

Hamilton Southeastern 94 Columbus East 42 (Fishers-Hamilton Southeastern Classic- Game 2) Saturday

Clinton Christian 33 Columbus Christian 26 Saturday

Boys Basketball

Columbus Christian 56 Clinton Christian 42 Saturday

Columbus North Blue-White Game

Leading scorers were Cooper Horn with 11 and Ty Ferguson with 9

Luke Harmon won the 3-point shooting contest

Columbus North scrimmages Greensburg on Thursday

Girls Swimming

Bloomington North 115.5 Columbus North 68.5

In the annual battle for the Monon Bell, DePauw defeated Wabash 49-14. Former Bull Dogs, now freshman at Depauw, Trent Bodart and Carson Dibble dressed for the game but did not play.

Former Columbus East cager Sam King, a freshman at Purdue, played the final minute for the Boilermakers against Milwaukee. He did not see action in the Friday game with Austin Peay.

Tyler Duncan shot one-over par for two rounds at the Houston Open and failed to make the cut (70-71).