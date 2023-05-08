Monday, May 8th

Weekend Wrap-Up

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team lost its bid for a third straight National Championship on Saturday, dropping a four-set match to UCLA 26-28, 33-31, 21-25, and 21-25. On the Hawaii roster is 6-9 redshirt freshman from Columbus North Kurt Nusterer.

Nelson Stewart, Tony’s Dad, finished second in the TQ Midget feature at the Bartholomew County 4-H Fairgrounds after leading most of the way. Also, Josh Moffatt, former Columbus resident now living in Uniontown, won the Sprint Car feature at Lawrenceburg.

Boys Golf

Columbus North finishes 4th in the Bloomington North Invitational at Cascades: Center Grove 304, Westfield 308, Bloomington North 309, and Columbus North 311.

Baseball

Columbus East JV defeat Ben Davis 12-2 and 12-5

Softball

Hauser defeats Lawrenceburg 4-2 and 8-2

Saturday Men’s Club at Greenbelt