Local Sports 

Monday, May 6th

Kevin Kelley

Friday (5/3) & Saturday (5/4) Events

Baseball

  • Columbus North  1  Columbus East  0  (11 Innings)

North wins on bases loaded walk in bottom of the 11th.

  • Jennings County  7  Hauser  5  (Friday)
  • Hauser wins 7-1 & 2-0 over North Decatur  (Saturday)

Girls Tennis

Columbus North  5  Terre Haute North  0

Softball

Columbus East  6  Connersville  3

Terre Haute North  12  Columbus North  5

Boys Track & Field

Columbus North 4th in Ben Davis Invitational

Boys Golf

New Albany  314  Columbus East  317  Columbus North  323

1-2-3 at Bloomington North Invitational

Monday (5/6) Events

Baseball

Columbus North at Southport- 6:00 PM

Columbus East at Floyd Central- HHC Tourney- 6:00 PM

Columbus Christian at Waldron- 5:00 PM

Columbus North JV White at Mooresville- 6:00 PM

Softball

Brownstown Central at Columbus North- 5:30 PM

Boys Golf

Madison at Columbus East- 4:30 PM

Edinburgh & Hauser at North Decatur- 4:30 PM

Girls Tennis

Columbus East at Seymour- HHC Tourney- 5:30 PM

Hauser at Shelbyville- 4:30 PM

Unified Track

Columbus East & Jennings County at Seymour- Canceled

Columbus East Sports Physical Night is Tuesday, May 7th, at CEHS from 6:30 – 8:00 PM.  The evnet is open to all current East student athletes and incoming freshman.  Physicals will be valid for all East sports during the 2024-2025 school year.  Students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.  Physical forms are available at the athletic office and on the IHSAA website.  Cost is $30, cash or check, and proceeds go to the East Athletic Department.

Columbus East Sports Information Director Dennis Pierce tells us on Facebook that CEHS is offering a plethora of summer sports camps:

  • Gymnastics Clinics for K-6th graders; 5 clinic dates
  • Gymnastics “Middle School Mondays”
  • Boys Basketball Youth Camp, July 22-25
  • Girls Soccer Free Camp- BCSC Soccer Complex- June 29th
  • Boys Soccer One Day Youth Camp, July 20th
  • Boys & Girls Tennis Youth Camp, July 22-26
  • Volleyball Camp, June 17-19
  • East & North Football Camp for 6th & 7th graders next year’s 7th & 8th graders), May 13-16

Complete details may be viewed at the Columbus East Athletics website.

The first annual Battle for Bartholomew two-man golf tourney was held Saturday (5/4) at Otter Creek and Sunday (5/5) at Harrison Lake Country Club.  Columbus North graduates Coleman Glick and Bryce Turner won the event, going 15 under.  Second place went to Ian Coffey and Nick Waskom, ex-Bull Dogs, at minus 14.

Caitlin Clark scored 21 points in her Indiana Fever exhibition debut.

The Omaha Storm Chasers, Triple-A farm team of the Kansas City Royals, defeated the Iowa Cubs on Sunday 3-2.  Former Bull Dog Devin Mann led the Chasers with 2 hits, a run scored, and a walk, and hiked his batting average to .301.