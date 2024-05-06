Monday, May 6th

Friday (5/3) & Saturday (5/4) Events

Baseball

Columbus North 1 Columbus East 0 (11 Innings)

North wins on bases loaded walk in bottom of the 11th.

Jennings County 7 Hauser 5 (Friday)

Hauser wins 7-1 & 2-0 over North Decatur (Saturday)

Girls Tennis

Columbus North 5 Terre Haute North 0

Softball

Columbus East 6 Connersville 3

Terre Haute North 12 Columbus North 5

Boys Track & Field

Columbus North 4th in Ben Davis Invitational

Boys Golf

New Albany 314 Columbus East 317 Columbus North 323

1-2-3 at Bloomington North Invitational

Monday (5/6) Events

Baseball

Columbus North at Southport- 6:00 PM

Columbus East at Floyd Central- HHC Tourney- 6:00 PM

Columbus Christian at Waldron- 5:00 PM

Columbus North JV White at Mooresville- 6:00 PM

Softball

Brownstown Central at Columbus North- 5:30 PM

Boys Golf

Madison at Columbus East- 4:30 PM

Edinburgh & Hauser at North Decatur- 4:30 PM

Girls Tennis

Columbus East at Seymour- HHC Tourney- 5:30 PM

Hauser at Shelbyville- 4:30 PM

Unified Track

Columbus East & Jennings County at Seymour- Canceled

Columbus East Sports Physical Night is Tuesday, May 7th, at CEHS from 6:30 – 8:00 PM. The evnet is open to all current East student athletes and incoming freshman. Physicals will be valid for all East sports during the 2024-2025 school year. Students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Physical forms are available at the athletic office and on the IHSAA website. Cost is $30, cash or check, and proceeds go to the East Athletic Department.

Columbus East Sports Information Director Dennis Pierce tells us on Facebook that CEHS is offering a plethora of summer sports camps:

Gymnastics Clinics for K-6th graders; 5 clinic dates

Gymnastics “Middle School Mondays”

Boys Basketball Youth Camp, July 22-25

Girls Soccer Free Camp- BCSC Soccer Complex- June 29th

Boys Soccer One Day Youth Camp, July 20th

Boys & Girls Tennis Youth Camp, July 22-26

Volleyball Camp, June 17-19

East & North Football Camp for 6th & 7th graders next year’s 7th & 8th graders), May 13-16

Complete details may be viewed at the Columbus East Athletics website.

The first annual Battle for Bartholomew two-man golf tourney was held Saturday (5/4) at Otter Creek and Sunday (5/5) at Harrison Lake Country Club. Columbus North graduates Coleman Glick and Bryce Turner won the event, going 15 under. Second place went to Ian Coffey and Nick Waskom, ex-Bull Dogs, at minus 14.

Caitlin Clark scored 21 points in her Indiana Fever exhibition debut.

The Omaha Storm Chasers, Triple-A farm team of the Kansas City Royals, defeated the Iowa Cubs on Sunday 3-2. Former Bull Dog Devin Mann led the Chasers with 2 hits, a run scored, and a walk, and hiked his batting average to .301.