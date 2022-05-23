Monday, May 23rd

36-year old Candace Parker is the oldest WNBA player to record a triple-double. You know her high school coach at Naperville (Illinois) Central: Former Bull Dog Andy Nussbaum.

The Judson Erne Award to the top senior female athlete at Columbus East goes to Harley Gant, Olympian basketball and golf standout.

Sectional Softball

Monday at Rising Sun, Hauser opens the Sectional against Oldenburg Academy at 6:00 PM.

Saturday Men’s Club at Greenbelt

Low Gross: Steve Todd 81

Low Net: Bob Pearson 66

Columbus east and Columbus North athletes will participate in the Unified Track Sectional at Bloomington North at 6:00 PM Monday, postponed from Saturday.