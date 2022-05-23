Local Sports 

Monday, May 23rd

Kevin Kelley

36-year old Candace Parker is the oldest WNBA player to record a triple-double.  You know her high school coach at Naperville (Illinois) Central: Former Bull Dog Andy Nussbaum.

The Judson Erne Award to the top senior female athlete at Columbus East goes to Harley Gant, Olympian basketball and golf standout.

Sectional Softball

  • Monday at Rising Sun, Hauser opens the Sectional against Oldenburg Academy at 6:00 PM.

Saturday Men’s Club at Greenbelt

  • Low Gross:  Steve Todd  81
  • Low Net:  Bob Pearson  66

Columbus east and Columbus North athletes will participate in the Unified Track Sectional at Bloomington North at 6:00 PM Monday, postponed from Saturday.