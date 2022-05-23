Monday, May 23rd
36-year old Candace Parker is the oldest WNBA player to record a triple-double. You know her high school coach at Naperville (Illinois) Central: Former Bull Dog Andy Nussbaum.
The Judson Erne Award to the top senior female athlete at Columbus East goes to Harley Gant, Olympian basketball and golf standout.
Sectional Softball
- Monday at Rising Sun, Hauser opens the Sectional against Oldenburg Academy at 6:00 PM.
Saturday Men’s Club at Greenbelt
- Low Gross: Steve Todd 81
- Low Net: Bob Pearson 66
Columbus east and Columbus North athletes will participate in the Unified Track Sectional at Bloomington North at 6:00 PM Monday, postponed from Saturday.