Monday, May 16th

Tyler Duncan shot 4-under on Sunday at the AT&T Byron Nelson and finished 12 under and tied for 59th place. He earned $20,657.

Andy Johnson, Tyler’s uncle, shot 65 and qualified for the U.S. Senior Open.

Columbus North’s Lauren Barker is playing basketball for the Indiana Elite Lightning AAU team. In a tourney over the weekend in Chicago, the Lightning went 4-1 and lost in the championship game of their tournament by 2 points.

IUPUC baseball has added another commit: Cam Ingalls, Class of 2022 from Edgewood High School.