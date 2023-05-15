Monday, May 15th

Former Bull Dog basketball player and Indiana All-Star Karen McCaa passed away over the weekend after a long illness. Karen was a 1989 Columbus North High School graduate.

Columbus East and Florida Gulf Coast Volleyball Star Courtney VanLiew has signed a professional volleyball contract with Polkky Kuusamo in Finland.

Oklahoma City Dodger Devin Mann, the ex-Bull Dog, tied Sunday’s game with Round Rock with a two-run 8th inning homer, and the Oklahoma City Dodgers went on to post a 7-5 win.

Former Columbus East pitcher Kaden Wise has graduated with honors from Olney Central (Illinois) College and is looking at colleges to continue his athletic and academic careers.

