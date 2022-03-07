Monday, March 7th

Columbus East’s Koryn Greiwe has committed to Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, IN, for baskedtball.

Greiwe participated in the Hoosier Basketball Magazine Top 60 Workout on Sunday. She scored 10 points and added 6 assists in her outing. She played for a unit that opposed a group coached by Columbus east Coach Danny Brown.

Iowa defeated IU 74-67 to capture the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tourney. Ali Patberg of Columbus North scored six points, had four rebounds, and five assists for the Hoosiers.

Tyler Duncan shot six-under at the Puerto Rico Open final round and finished 7-under for the tourney. He tied for 35th place and earned $20,165.

Former Columbus East player Jonah Wichman hit two home runs (one for a grand slam) in a weekend game for St. Charles (MO) Community College. He also had a triple and knocked in six runs.

Ex-Bull Dog catcher Austin Bode, University of Louisville freshman, has batted five times this season, officially, and has 3 hits, 3 RBI, and 3 runs scored.

Alec Burnett, former Columbus East pitcher, earned his first career save recently for UIndy. In four appearances, he has struck out 7 of 11 batters faced, allowing no earned runs.

Columbus North graduate Nick Schiavello is a sophomore at Wheaton College. His basketball team just advanced to the Sweet 16 in the Division 3 NCAA Tourney. Wheaton will play Illinois Wesleyan on Friday in its next tourney contest. Nick moved into the starting lineup late in the season and has seen significant playing time throughout the season and tourney run.