Monday, March 4th

A while ago, when Phil Houston passed away, I used the line, “We’ve lost a good one”. Now sadly, I will utilize the same words once more.

We’ve lost a good one.

David Ross Andress, 72, of Indianapolis, passed away at his home on February 23rd. He was the first-born son of Max and Delores Andress. The former Bull Dog was named as one of the 100 best prep school quarterbacks by Kick Off Magazine in 1969. He won the prestigious Dr. Maurice McKain Award at Columbus High School. He attended Butler University on a double scholarship to play basketball and football.

A Celebration of Life for Dave will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 7200 Sarto Drive, Indianapolis, on April 10th with visitation from 9:30 – 11:30 AM with Mass following at 11:30 AM.

On Facebook, Dave’s brother Steve noted that when his father was under Hospice care, papa Max said he was passing the family torch to Dave, and asked him to keep the family together. As Steve noted, “Mission accomplished”.

Sectional Boys Basketball Championships

Switzerland County 58 Hauser 57

Hauser scoring: Ledger Gelfius 12, Stryker Gill & Kam Blair 11, Gavin Keller & Taeshaun Tungate 9, Waylon Harper 3, and Alex Cord 2.

Franklin 41 East Central 34

Jeffersonville 75 New Albany 58

Evansville Harrison 49 Jasper 33

Brownstown Central 53 Providence 37

Center Grove 71 Martinsville 30

Regional Matchups

At Southport- New Palestine vs. Ben Davis- 4:00 PM Franklin vs. Center Grove- 7:00 PM

At Seymour- Switzerland County vs. Forest Park- 1:00 PM Batesville vs. Scottsburg- 4:00 PM

At Washington- Bethesda Christian vs. Clay City- 1:00 PM Brownstown Central vs. Sullivan- 4:00 PM

IU Columbus and West Virginia Tech split a Saturday Baseball doubleheader at Ceraland. WVA Tech won game one, 9-1, and the Crimson Pride took game two 4-2, marking the Pride’s first River States Conference baseball victory. The locals play two at Campbellsville (KY) on Tuesday (3/5) starting at 1:00 PM local time.

Indiana University Baseball defeated Dallas Baptist 9-7 at the Frisco, Texas Classic on Saturday. Austin Bode, the former Bull Dog catcher, went 2-3 with a walk and 2 runs scored.

Women’s Big 10 Basketball

IU 71 Maryland 54

Indiana was led by Scalia with 19, Garzon 17, Holmes 11, Moore-McNeil & Parrish 10 each.

Men’s Big 10 Basketball

IU 83 Maryland 78

Indiana was led by Mgbako 24, Reneau 14, Johnson 13, Galloway 12, & Ware 9.

Columbus swimmers producing for the Franklin Regional Swim Team in the Indiana Southeast Divison Swim Meet at Center Grove: Tyler Davis, 200 medley relay team 3rd, Davis’ 200 free relay team 4th and qualified for the Indiana Age Group State Championships, and 6th in the 10U 100 butterfly. Elena Abney, an 8th place podium finish in the 200 medley relay.

Columbus North Girls Basketball Coach Brett White will hold an informational meeting for incoming 9th grade girls basketball players and their parents on Tuesday, March 19th, at 6:30 PM in the Columbus North Large Group Instruction Room. The meeting will include information about upcoming activities in the spring and summer. There will be sizing and ordering of practice gear. Enter Door 1, the main entrance at CNHS. Information: 812-350-0874.

Central Middle School is the winner of the Tri-County Wrestling Championship.

Columbus North won the Franklin Central Regional Gymnastics Championship, 107.775-107.575 over Bloomington North. Reese Euler won vault and bars, was second on floor, and second in all around. Hannah Perry was 5th on vault, 15th on bars, T-18 on beam, T-9 on floor, and 8th in all around. On Vault, Ellie McIntire was 10th and Laney Acton 14th, and Arwyn Tian T-39. Arwyn Tian was 7th on beam, and Laney Acton 14th. On floor, Acton was 15th and Chambers 16th. Acton finished 12th in all around.

The Columbus Christian Boys and Girls Basketball teams will make their annual trek to Dayton, TN, this week for the annual National Christian Schools Tourney. The girls and boys will play their opening round games on Wednesday, 3/6. Crusader girls will face Tennessee Christian Prep of Cleveland, TN, at 3:00 PM. The CCS boys will also play at 3:00 PM vs. Cincinnati Landmark Christian of Hamilton, OH.

Columbus North sent a track delegation to UIndy for an indoor meet hosted by Whiteland H.S. On the girls side, Zhong was 4th in the 3200 and the distance relay was 8th. For the boys, Reckers was 8th in the 3200 and the distance relay was 8th. On Wednesday (3/6) North will be back at IU Bloomington for a second Hoosier State Relays Qualifier hosted by Bloomington North.