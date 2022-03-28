Monday, March 28th

Former Columbus High School basketball star Jerry Schofield has passed away. He died Saturday in Florida.

Columbus North’s Tyler Duncan sot two-under at the final round of the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic and finished in a tie for 28th place. He was seven-under for the tourney.

Michael Brinegar finished 6th in the 1650m freestyle at the NCAA Swim Championships, and earned All-American honors. The IU team finished 5th.

At the Hoosier State Indoor Track Relays at IU, Columbus North’s 4X800m relay team won the event and set the fastest time in meet history. The quartet is currently ranked 2nd nationally. Tucker Smith of North won the shot put and broke the state indoor record. He is tied for first place nationally for the top high school performance indoors (69:00.25). North boys finished tied for 6th, and the girls tied for 10th.

Don’t forget: The annual All-Area All-Star Girls Benefit Basketball Game on Monday at 7:00 PM at Columbus Christian Gymnasium.

Former Bull Dog Austin Bode, the University Louisville freshman, made his first start as a Cardinal versus Boston College. Bode DH’ed and went 0-2 plus a walk. Louisville won 15-1.