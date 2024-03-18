Monday, March 18th

IU Men’s Basketball has declined an NIT invitation and will turn to recruiting.

IU Women (24-5) will host first and second round NCAA Tournament games at Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers will be a No. 4 seed in the Albany Region and will meet No. 13 seed Fairfield (31-1) at home. A win would put the Hoosiers up against wither No. 5 seed Oklahoma or No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast, also at home.

The Women’s top 4 are South Carolina, Iowa, LSU, and USC.

NCAA Men’s Basketball #1 Seeds: Houston, Purdue, UNC, and UConn. UConn is the #1 overall seed. The Boilermakers will play the winner of the play-in game between Montana State and Grambling State.

Big 10 Men’s Basketball Championship

Illinois 93 Wisconsin 87

(Thanks, Pat McKee)

Bedford North Lawrence’s Chloe Spreen has been voted IndyStar Indiana Miss Basketball for 2024. Spreen is the Lady Stars third Miss Basketball and 12th girls Indiana All-Star. She was named thanks to online voting of media and girls varsity coaches conducted by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association and All-Star Game Director Mike Broughton. This means she will wear the No. 1 jersey for the Indiana All-Stars in their annual series with Kentucky. The Miss Basketball and Mr. Basketball awards are part of the IndyStar Indiana All-Star program that dates to 1939. The Miss Basketball award, along with the girls All-Stars, was added to the All-Star program in 1976. The complete 2024 Girls All-Star team was announced a few days ago. The 2024 Mr. Basketball and the 2024 Boys All-Star team will be announced later.

How many Columbus lady cagers have earned the Miss Basketball accolade? Answer: Two. Maria Stack of Columbus East and Ali Patberg of Columbus North.

Scottie Scheffler was the first-ever repeat winner of the Players Championship. Tyler Duncan tied for 46th place, shot two-over on Sunday and even-par for the tourney. His paycheck: $53,500.

Columbus North senior offensive lineman Luke Revell has been chosen to participate in this summer’s annual North-South All-Star H.S. Football Classic.

Brownstown Central H.S. has advanced to the 2A Boys State Finals and a date with Wapahani after Semi-State triumphs over Park Tudor 50-49 and Parke Heritage 66-56.

IU Columbus Softball swept a doubleheader from Alice Lloyd (KY) on Sunday, 3/17, 9-1 and 14-10.

IU Columbus Baseball won 10-6 over Alice Lloyd (KY) on Sunday, 3/17.