Monday, March 13th

Players Championship: Tyler Duncan shot three-over on the final round, one-under for the tourney and finished tied for 54th with a payout of $58,000.

IUPUC Baseball lost a doubleheader to Concordia (MI) 3-1 and 3-1. Hauser’s Jackson Paradise was 1-2 in Game One.

Monday is the first day for practice for high school baseball, girls tennis, and boys golf.

Diamond Exploits for Local Collegians

University of Evansville defeats Middle Tennessee with ex-Bull Dog Jakob Mayer earning the save.

Devin Mann, former Bull Dog, homered in the Dodgers 13-8 win over the Giants. He went 1-4, 2 runs scored, and 2 RBI.

Kyler McIntosh, former CNHS, posted a career-high 13 strikeouts in a 7-inning outing over Lindenwood (St. Charles, MO) University for his Alabama State team.

Olney Central College opened its conference season at John A. Logan in Cartersville, IL. Columbus East’s Kaden Wise started Game 2 of a doubleheader and went 6 2/3 innings, allowing 3 hits and fanning 10. He was charged with the loss thanks to an unearned run. JAL won the contest 1-0.

Nicholas Schiavello, Columbus North 2020, a junior at Wheaton (IL) College, scored 10 points with 4 rebounds and 3 assists Saturday in his team’s loss in the NCAA Division Three Regionals to Christopher Newport University in Virginia 76-70.