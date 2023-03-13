Monday, March 13th
Players Championship: Tyler Duncan shot three-over on the final round, one-under for the tourney and finished tied for 54th with a payout of $58,000.
IUPUC Baseball lost a doubleheader to Concordia (MI) 3-1 and 3-1. Hauser’s Jackson Paradise was 1-2 in Game One.
Monday is the first day for practice for high school baseball, girls tennis, and boys golf.
Diamond Exploits for Local Collegians
- University of Evansville defeats Middle Tennessee with ex-Bull Dog Jakob Mayer earning the save.
- Devin Mann, former Bull Dog, homered in the Dodgers 13-8 win over the Giants. He went 1-4, 2 runs scored, and 2 RBI.
- Kyler McIntosh, former CNHS, posted a career-high 13 strikeouts in a 7-inning outing over Lindenwood (St. Charles, MO) University for his Alabama State team.
- Olney Central College opened its conference season at John A. Logan in Cartersville, IL. Columbus East’s Kaden Wise started Game 2 of a doubleheader and went 6 2/3 innings, allowing 3 hits and fanning 10. He was charged with the loss thanks to an unearned run. JAL won the contest 1-0.
Nicholas Schiavello, Columbus North 2020, a junior at Wheaton (IL) College, scored 10 points with 4 rebounds and 3 assists Saturday in his team’s loss in the NCAA Division Three Regionals to Christopher Newport University in Virginia 76-70.